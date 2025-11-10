Left Menu

IPS Academy Celebrates 32 Years of Educational Excellence

IPS Academy in Madhya Pradesh marked its 32nd Foundation Day, highlighting its transformation from four courses to over 78 in various disciplines. The institution supports over 10,000 students, boasts NAAC and NBA accreditations, and is committed to nurturing talent for global competitiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 10-11-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 11:47 IST
  • India

Indore, Madhya Pradesh—IPS Academy commemorated its 32nd Foundation Day with a vibrant cultural event, signaling over three decades of educational progress. Established in 1994, the institution began with just four courses and has since expanded to offer more than 78 programs, making it Central India's largest educational hub.

Today, IPS Academy caters to over 10,000 students and boasts a successful alumni network across the globe. Both its Management and Engineering Institutes are highly accredited, featuring NAAC Grade A++ and NBA accreditations, respectively, while holding Autonomous Status. These achievements underline the Academy's commitment to academic excellence.

The Foundation Day was marked by a cultural program inaugurated by President Mr. Achal Choudhary and Vice President Mr. Yogendra Jain, who highlighted the institution's role in nation-building through education. The leadership lauded the dedication of teachers and students and outlined a mission to cultivate globally competitive talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

