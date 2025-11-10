Left Menu

Tragic Protest: Man's Desperate Plea for Sister's Job Ends in Suicide

A man named Lokendra allegedly shot himself dead at Jantar Mantar during a protest for a job for his sister in the Madhya Pradesh education department. Lokendra had been advocating for his sister's employment on compassionate grounds since their brother-in-law's death in 2019. Police are investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 14:53 IST
Tragic Protest: Man's Desperate Plea for Sister's Job Ends in Suicide
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded at Jantar Mantar on Monday when a man allegedly shot himself dead in protest. Lokendra, 40, from Morena district in Madhya Pradesh, had been campaigning in the capital to secure a job for his sister in the Madhya Pradesh education department following his brother-in-law's death in 2019.

His brother-in-law's role as a peon in the department was expected to be filled by his sister on compassionate grounds, a demand Lokendra had been making since July. Authorities discovered his lifeless body with a gunshot wound at the scene.

The area has been secured by police, and a case has been registered. Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact events leading to the incident, with the body awaiting postmortem examination.

TRENDING

1
Federal Court Upholds SNAP Funding Amid Government Shutdown

Federal Court Upholds SNAP Funding Amid Government Shutdown

 Global
2
U.S. Senate Votes to End Government Shutdown with Bipartisan Deal

U.S. Senate Votes to End Government Shutdown with Bipartisan Deal

 United States
3
Bomb Attacks Shake Bangladesh Amid Rising Political Tensions

Bomb Attacks Shake Bangladesh Amid Rising Political Tensions

 Bangladesh
4
Bastian Republic to Transform GIFT City's Lifestyle Scene with New Dining Hub

Bastian Republic to Transform GIFT City's Lifestyle Scene with New Dining Hu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025