Tragic Protest: Man's Desperate Plea for Sister's Job Ends in Suicide

A tragic incident unfolded at Jantar Mantar on Monday when a man allegedly shot himself dead in protest. Lokendra, 40, from Morena district in Madhya Pradesh, had been campaigning in the capital to secure a job for his sister in the Madhya Pradesh education department following his brother-in-law's death in 2019.

His brother-in-law's role as a peon in the department was expected to be filled by his sister on compassionate grounds, a demand Lokendra had been making since July. Authorities discovered his lifeless body with a gunshot wound at the scene.

The area has been secured by police, and a case has been registered. Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact events leading to the incident, with the body awaiting postmortem examination.