JBCN International School Shines in Global IB Rankings

JBCN International School has earned a distinguished spot among the Top IB Schools worldwide, notably the only Indian school group achieving such recognition. Its Parel and Oshiwara campuses are celebrated for their exemplary educational standards and dedication to nurturing future-ready students.

This global accolade highlights JBCN's commitment to excelling in academic performance, holistic development, and fostering learners who are critical thinkers and empathetic leaders. The driving force behind this accomplishment is the partnership among the school's learners, educators, and parents.

In response to this honor, Mr. Kunal Dalal, Managing Director of JBCN Education, emphasized the importance of empowering learners to think and act empathetically and responsibly. Founded by Mrs. Pinky Dalal, JBCN Education's innovative practices continue to push the boundaries of international education.