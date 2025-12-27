Left Menu

Uma Public School Celebrates 25 Years of Educational Excellence and Holistic Development

Uma Public School in New Delhi celebrated its Silver Jubilee, marking 25 years of educational success and holistic development. The event featured notable guests, including the Governor of Karnataka, who praised the school's contributions to education and nation-building. The school remains committed to quality education, gender equality, and extra-curricular excellence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 13:50 IST
New Delhi witnessed a monumental celebration as Uma Public School commemorated its 25th anniversary, marking a quarter-century of academic excellence and holistic development. The Silver Jubilee event, attended by Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot, Governor of Karnataka, reinforced the institution's dedication to creating responsible, capable citizens through quality education.

Spiritual guidance was imparted by Shri Shri 1008 Swami Narayan Theerath Gul, inspiring students to pursue their education with integrity and discipline. Esteemed guests, including former MLA Shri Dilip Singh Gurjar and MP Shri Banshilal Gurjar, acknowledged the school's significant impact on the regional education landscape.

Under the visionary leadership of Chairman Dr. Vipin Bhati and Managing Director Advocate Shri Sachin Chaudhary, Uma Public School continues to thrive. The institution prides itself on gender equality, advanced infrastructure, and a commitment to sports and co-curricular excellence, ensuring a comprehensive educational experience for over 2,200 students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

