Left Menu

Revolutionizing Business Education: IIM Mumbai's New Blended MBA Program

IIM Mumbai and Jaro Education have launched the Blended Post Graduate Programme in Management (MBA-BPGP), offering a flexible and transformative management degree for working professionals. The program combines online and on-campus learning, covering key management areas, and prepares participants for leadership roles in a digital-first economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-11-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 15:44 IST
Revolutionizing Business Education: IIM Mumbai's New Blended MBA Program
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 10: Amid the fast-evolving business world, IIM Mumbai, in collaboration with Jaro Education, unveils a new educational venture designed to meet the needs of working professionals. The Blended Post Graduate Programme in Management (MBA-BPGP) bridges academic theory and practical application, catering to mid-career individuals seeking advancement without interrupting their careers.

Encompassing 1,200+ interactive learning hours, the curriculum covers vital domains like Operations, Marketing, Finance, Data Science, and Sustainability. Participants benefit from IIM Mumbai's renowned faculty through online sessions and two immersive on-campus modules, fortifying their strategic, analytical, and leadership skills.

The programme not only bolsters professional credibility with IIM Mumbai's global recognition but also encourages real-time application of knowledge, fostering innovation and efficiency in work environments. With flexible learning options, including live faculty interactions, the MBA-BPGP stands as a smart strategic investment in personal and professional growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra's Road Safety Revolution: A Civic Order Ahead of 2026 Elections

Maharashtra's Road Safety Revolution: A Civic Order Ahead of 2026 Elections

 India
2
Chugging Forward: Patna Metro's Cultural Ride Amidst Election Buzz

Chugging Forward: Patna Metro's Cultural Ride Amidst Election Buzz

 India
3
Taiwan's Quiet Diplomacy: Tsai Ing-wen's Berlin Visit

Taiwan's Quiet Diplomacy: Tsai Ing-wen's Berlin Visit

 Germany
4
Indian Coast Guard Strengthens Maritime Safety at NMSAR Meet

Indian Coast Guard Strengthens Maritime Safety at NMSAR Meet

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025