Revolutionizing Business Education: IIM Mumbai's New Blended MBA Program

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 10: Amid the fast-evolving business world, IIM Mumbai, in collaboration with Jaro Education, unveils a new educational venture designed to meet the needs of working professionals. The Blended Post Graduate Programme in Management (MBA-BPGP) bridges academic theory and practical application, catering to mid-career individuals seeking advancement without interrupting their careers.

Encompassing 1,200+ interactive learning hours, the curriculum covers vital domains like Operations, Marketing, Finance, Data Science, and Sustainability. Participants benefit from IIM Mumbai's renowned faculty through online sessions and two immersive on-campus modules, fortifying their strategic, analytical, and leadership skills.

The programme not only bolsters professional credibility with IIM Mumbai's global recognition but also encourages real-time application of knowledge, fostering innovation and efficiency in work environments. With flexible learning options, including live faculty interactions, the MBA-BPGP stands as a smart strategic investment in personal and professional growth.

