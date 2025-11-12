Left Menu

China's Education Reform: Lightening the Load for Students

China is launching initiatives to reduce student stress by limiting academic pressure, screen time, and increasing physical exercise. Schools will regulate homework, promote adequate rest, and adjust schedules reasonably. The measures aim to counter anxiety and depression in students, particularly around exams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 09:26 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 09:26 IST
In a bold move to combat student stress, Chinese authorities have introduced new measures designed to alleviate the mental burden on school students. With academic pressure rising, the Ministry of Education has mandated reduced screen time, strict homework limits, and two hours of physical exercise daily.

Schools are now tasked with enforcing a classroom ban on mobile phones, instituting 'screen-free' time, and ensuring students receive adequate rest through reasonable scheduling. These adjustments aim to counter issues like stress, anxiety, and depression, which are exacerbated by heavy homework loads.

Moreover, the Education Ministry is addressing teacher workloads by restricting duties outside school hours. Despite previous reforms, including a 2021 law reducing homework and banning core subject tutoring, many parents still pursue external tutoring to gain an academic edge in China's competitive environment.

