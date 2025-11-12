Delhi Police's Cyber Safety Initiative for Educators

On Wednesday, the Delhi Police took a moment of silence for the Red Fort blast victims before launching their 'Cyber -- Samvaad' workshop on cyber safety.

This initiative, developed in association with the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) and the Ministry of Home Affairs, was attended by 350 computer teachers from Delhi schools. The event aimed to equip educators with vital knowledge to prevent and respond to cybercrimes targeting children.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Devesh Chandra Srivastava emphasized the role of educators in creating a secure environment for children. He urged them to share any drug abuse information through established helplines to protect future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)