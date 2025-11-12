Campus Unrest: Panjab University Students Demand Senate Polls Amid Protests

Panjab University students are continuing their protest for the announcement of the Senate polls, engaging in talks with Vice-Chancellor Renu Vig on Wednesday.

Student leader Ashmeet Singh stated that, despite assurances of approval from the Chancellor, the protests will persist until the demands for an election schedule are fulfilled.

Additionally, demands were made for reviewing past decisions by the VC and implementing reservation policies, as students seek support from political parties in their ongoing agitation.