People's Roar Against Medical College Privatization Echoes Across Andhra Pradesh

The YSRCP organized statewide protests against the proposed privatization of government medical colleges by the TDP-led NDA government. Despite police constraints, thousands participated, voicing concerns over public education and affordable healthcare. The YSRCP alleges the privatization move threatens access to multi-specialty healthcare for underprivileged students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 12-11-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 22:55 IST
The state's political atmosphere heated up as the YSRCP led demonstrations against the alleged privatization plan for government medical colleges by the TDP-led NDA government. Protests, branded as 'People's Roar,' witnessed extensive participation by youths and medical professionals.

YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy highlighted the grassroots resistance as undeniable proof of public sentiment against the privatization move. Despite stringent police measures, people rallied to emphasize their stand on public education and healthcare rights.

The opposition's criticism targets the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, arguing it endangers affordable education for the underprivileged. The TDP, however, promises enhanced execution and public health outcomes through private sector collaboration, stirring significant contention within the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

