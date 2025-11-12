People's Roar Against Medical College Privatization Echoes Across Andhra Pradesh

The state's political atmosphere heated up as the YSRCP led demonstrations against the alleged privatization plan for government medical colleges by the TDP-led NDA government. Protests, branded as 'People's Roar,' witnessed extensive participation by youths and medical professionals.

YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy highlighted the grassroots resistance as undeniable proof of public sentiment against the privatization move. Despite stringent police measures, people rallied to emphasize their stand on public education and healthcare rights.

The opposition's criticism targets the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, arguing it endangers affordable education for the underprivileged. The TDP, however, promises enhanced execution and public health outcomes through private sector collaboration, stirring significant contention within the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)