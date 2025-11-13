Left Menu

Digital Kindness: Ai+ Smartphone and Katha Partner for World Kindness Day

Ai+ Smartphone teams up with Katha to promote digital access among under-resourced students on World Kindness Day. Through their 'Add A Plus' movement, every social media engagement contributes towards donating smartphones, enhancing students' educational opportunities and bridging the digital divide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 18:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Ai+ Smartphone has collaborated with Delhi-based NGO Katha to celebrate World Kindness Day through a significant digital inclusion initiative. The effort aims to broaden students' access to technology in under-resourced communities by donating smartphones.

The campaign is part of Ai+ Smartphone's 'Add A Plus' movement, which transforms social media interactions into tangible contributions. Once the initiative gathers a million 'pluses,' the company will distribute 50 smartphones to deserving students selected by Katha based on criteria like attendance and learning commitment.

"India can't lead the digital century with most of its young people left offline. At Ai+ Smartphone, our mission is to close that gap," explained Archi Gogoi, Marketing and Communications Lead. The partnership is rooted in a shared commitment to transforming educational access and ensuring that motivated students are not excluded from the digital age.

