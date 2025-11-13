Left Menu

Ranjan Pai's MEMG India Eyes Stake in Byju's Parent Firm Amid Insolvency

Manipal Education and Medical Group India, led by Ranjan Pai, has submitted an Expression of Interest to join the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process for Byju's parent company. They aim to access financial data and prepare a resolution plan. Their submission meets all statutory requirements under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

Updated: 13-11-2025 20:45 IST
Manipal Education and Medical Group India, under the leadership of Ranjan Pai, has taken strategic steps by expressing interest in the ongoing Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process concerning Think & Learn, Byju's parent company.

The company has sent an Expression of Interest to access critical documents and information necessary for evaluating the viability of a resolution plan. This marks their second such submission after the deadline was extended to November 13, 2025.

The submission by MEMG India complies with all requirements laid out in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, including statutory undertakings, affidavits, and confidentiality commitments. The Resolution Professional will review the eligibility of applicants, with approved plans proceeding to a creditor vote and needing approval by the National Company Law Tribunal.

