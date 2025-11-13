AIU Suspends Al Falah University Amid Red Fort Blast Connection

The Association of Indian Universities (AIU) has suspended Al Falah University's membership. This action comes as the university faces scrutiny for purported links to a terror module connected to the recent Red Fort blast, which resulted in multiple casualties.

The AIU is an official society under the Societies Registration Act, 1860, encompassing an array of Indian universities. The organization serves as a platform for university administrators and academicians to collaborate on pressing educational matters.

Pankaj Mittal, AIU Secretary General, emphasized that membership is contingent on adherence to bylaws. Al Falah University's current standing was questioned after the arrest of eight individuals, including three doctors, allegedly tied to the terror module. This private institute, located in Faridabad, also features a hospital on its campus.

