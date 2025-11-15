Uttar Pradesh Schools Embrace Digital Revolution with Refurbished Computers

The Ministry of Education has announced a significant boost for government schools in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district by supplying 75 high-quality refurbished computers. This initiative, facilitated by the National Informatics Centre Services, is aimed at enhancing digital access and e-learning capabilities in 15 schools across the district.

The project is part of the Vidyanjali portal, an ambitious education program that has already onboarded over 8.33 lakh schools and involved more than 5.55 lakh volunteers. The program has positively impacted approximately 1.8 crore students across India, reinforcing the principles set forth in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Districts submit project proposals under key thematic areas like Digital Infrastructure, which are then reviewed and approved for CSR engagement. In Baghpat, NICSI's project 'Digital Infrastructure Development in Schools' will promote technology integration in education, supporting both Digital India and NEP 2020 objectives.