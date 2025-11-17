Tragic Return: Indian Student's Journey from Russia to Hometown

The tragic homecoming of a 22-year-old Indian student has gripped his hometown in Rajasthan as his body arrived from Russia on Monday. Ajeet Chaudhary, a native of Kafanwada village in Alwar, had been studying medicine in Ufa, Russia, before he went missing last month.

His body was discovered near White River on November 6, after having disappeared on October 19. The family, heartbroken and seeking answers, accompanied the body to the local morgue for a post-mortem.

As the community gathered for the cremation, questions lingered about the unclear circumstances of his death. Relatives called for a deeper probe into the case, as many questions remain unanswered.