Tragic Return: Indian Student's Journey from Russia to Hometown

The body of 22-year-old Indian student Ajeet Chaudhary, who was pursuing an MBBS in Russia, was found near White River in Ufa. His remains were returned to his hometown in Alwar, Rajasthan. The family, who sold farmland to fund his education, seeks clarity on his unclear death circumstances.

Updated: 17-11-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 13:37 IST
Tragic Return: Indian Student's Journey from Russia to Hometown
The tragic homecoming of a 22-year-old Indian student has gripped his hometown in Rajasthan as his body arrived from Russia on Monday. Ajeet Chaudhary, a native of Kafanwada village in Alwar, had been studying medicine in Ufa, Russia, before he went missing last month.

His body was discovered near White River on November 6, after having disappeared on October 19. The family, heartbroken and seeking answers, accompanied the body to the local morgue for a post-mortem.

As the community gathered for the cremation, questions lingered about the unclear circumstances of his death. Relatives called for a deeper probe into the case, as many questions remain unanswered.

