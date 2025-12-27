Protest Erupts Over MBBS Admission List in Jammu and Kashmir

Dozens of demonstrators assembled outside Lok Bhavan to protest the MBBS admission list of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute, setting fire to an effigy of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. This protest aimed to rescind the admission list, arguing for seat reservation for Hindu students.

Organized by the recently formed Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti, the protest included activists from right-wing groups, with notable involvement from the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries. The protest caused significant disruption to traffic outside Lok Bhavan.

The protest stems from the recent admission of 50 students for the institute's inaugural MBBS batch, which included a majority of Muslim students. Protest leaders, having engaged with government officials, emphasized the need to address their cultural concerns regarding the admission process.

(With inputs from agencies.)