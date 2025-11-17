Pioneering Career Enablement: Talentorial Sets New Global Standards

New Delhi [India], November 17: Talentorial.com has announced the launch of its innovative Career Enablement Hub, a transformative platform that merges artificial intelligence with structured mentorship and institutional collaboration.

This platform addresses a global issue: the growing gap between education and employability. By offering a comprehensive career ecosystem, Talentorial is tackling youth unemployment and underemployment, enabling users to enhance career readiness through AI-powered assessments and mentorship.

With plans to support over 1 million learners by 2028, Talentorial is expanding into Southeast Asia, Africa, and Latin America. The platform is redefining how career enablement is approached worldwide, blending technology with human insight to maximize opportunities irrespective of geography or background.

