Pioneering Career Enablement: Talentorial Sets New Global Standards

Talentorial.com has launched a groundbreaking Career Enablement Hub integrating AI with mentorship to bridge the education-employability gap. The platform offers AI assessments, personalized mentorship, and direct industry connections to develop career-ready professionals globally. It's widely adopted across India and the GCC, with plans for significant expansion by 2028.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 14:39 IST
  • India

New Delhi [India], November 17: Talentorial.com has announced the launch of its innovative Career Enablement Hub, a transformative platform that merges artificial intelligence with structured mentorship and institutional collaboration.

This platform addresses a global issue: the growing gap between education and employability. By offering a comprehensive career ecosystem, Talentorial is tackling youth unemployment and underemployment, enabling users to enhance career readiness through AI-powered assessments and mentorship.

With plans to support over 1 million learners by 2028, Talentorial is expanding into Southeast Asia, Africa, and Latin America. The platform is redefining how career enablement is approached worldwide, blending technology with human insight to maximize opportunities irrespective of geography or background.

