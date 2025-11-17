Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: School Attack in Nigeria's Kebbi State

Gunmen attacked a school in Nigeria's Kebbi state, killing the vice principal and abducting several female students. The incident took place early Monday at Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, with the assailants fleeing to Zamfara. No group has claimed responsibility, highlighting ongoing security challenges in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 15:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Early Monday, a devastating attack shook Nigeria's Kebbi state as gunmen targeted a government boarding school. Initial reports confirm the murder of Vice Principal Hassan Yakubu Makuku and the abduction of numerous female students from the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in Maga town.

Armed and reportedly using coordinated tactics, the attackers entered the school grounds around 1 a.m. local time. Sources indicate the gunmen shot the vice principal while he was attempting to resist them and injured a security guard during the incursion.

The perpetrators escaped towards the neighboring state of Zamfara with the abducted students. While no group has assumed responsibility for this brutal attack, it underscores the persistent security threats posed by armed gangs in northwest Nigeria, as the region continues to face recurrent school abductions despite government efforts to secure the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

