Transforming Maharashtra's Universities for Global Excellence

In a concerted effort to boost the global and national rankings of Maharashtra's universities, Governor Acharya Devvrat stressed the necessity of continuous development and implementation of strategic educational policies.

Speaking at a seminar focused on the National Education Policy 2020 and Vision Maharashtra 2047, the governor highlighted the need for employment-driven syllabi that are in tune with industry demands. He proposed forming a task force to deliver fortnightly progress updates on these initiatives.

Emphasizing the dual role of universities as hubs of knowledge and culture, Devvrat called for a more significant dialogue between students and educators. He argued that the quality of training directly impacts educational standards and advocated sensitizing students to Indian cultural values and traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)