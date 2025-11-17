Left Menu

Transforming Maharashtra's Universities for Global Excellence

Maharashtra's Governor, Acharya Devvrat, emphasizes the importance of enhancing university rankings through employment-centric syllabi, industry links, and consistent policy implementation. A task force will monitor progress, promoting collaboration between students and teachers, ensuring holistic development, and infusing Indian cultural values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-11-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 18:50 IST
Transforming Maharashtra's Universities for Global Excellence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerted effort to boost the global and national rankings of Maharashtra's universities, Governor Acharya Devvrat stressed the necessity of continuous development and implementation of strategic educational policies.

Speaking at a seminar focused on the National Education Policy 2020 and Vision Maharashtra 2047, the governor highlighted the need for employment-driven syllabi that are in tune with industry demands. He proposed forming a task force to deliver fortnightly progress updates on these initiatives.

Emphasizing the dual role of universities as hubs of knowledge and culture, Devvrat called for a more significant dialogue between students and educators. He argued that the quality of training directly impacts educational standards and advocated sensitizing students to Indian cultural values and traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Unveiled: The Case of the Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse

Corruption Unveiled: The Case of the Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse

 India
2
Canada's Inflation Curve: October Trends Explain Stability

Canada's Inflation Curve: October Trends Explain Stability

 Global
3
Debate over Bengaluru-Tumakuru Metro: A Looming Urban Planning Nightmare?

Debate over Bengaluru-Tumakuru Metro: A Looming Urban Planning Nightmare?

 India
4
ECI's Swift Move: Index Cards Released Post-Bihar Polls in Record Time

ECI's Swift Move: Index Cards Released Post-Bihar Polls in Record Time

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025