Dwindling International Student Enrolments in the US Amid Visa Challenges

New international student enrolments in US colleges have dropped by 17% in fall 2025, according to the latest Open Doors report. The decline comes amid ongoing visa uncertainties affecting international students.

Despite the overall decrease, India has maintained its position as the primary source of international students, surpassing China for the second consecutive year in the 2024-25 academic session. However, while undergraduate enrolments increased, graduate enrolments witnessed a significant drop of 12%.

Stricter visa rules under the Trump administration have contributed significantly to these enrolment challenges, with a notable 33.2% reduction in F visas for Indian students between fiscal years 2023 and 2024. These visa issues, along with travel restrictions, have plagued many US institutions striving to recruit international students.