Left Menu

Dwindling International Student Enrolments in the US Amid Visa Challenges

The latest Open Doors report shows a 17% decrease in new international student enrolments in US colleges in fall 2025. Despite India's lead as a primary student source, visa uncertainties have affected enrolment numbers, compounded by a 33.2% decline in F visas for Indian students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 20:09 IST
Dwindling International Student Enrolments in the US Amid Visa Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

New international student enrolments in US colleges have dropped by 17% in fall 2025, according to the latest Open Doors report. The decline comes amid ongoing visa uncertainties affecting international students.

Despite the overall decrease, India has maintained its position as the primary source of international students, surpassing China for the second consecutive year in the 2024-25 academic session. However, while undergraduate enrolments increased, graduate enrolments witnessed a significant drop of 12%.

Stricter visa rules under the Trump administration have contributed significantly to these enrolment challenges, with a notable 33.2% reduction in F visas for Indian students between fiscal years 2023 and 2024. These visa issues, along with travel restrictions, have plagued many US institutions striving to recruit international students.

TRENDING

1
Corruption Unveiled: The Case of the Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse

Corruption Unveiled: The Case of the Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse

 India
2
Canada's Inflation Curve: October Trends Explain Stability

Canada's Inflation Curve: October Trends Explain Stability

 Global
3
Debate over Bengaluru-Tumakuru Metro: A Looming Urban Planning Nightmare?

Debate over Bengaluru-Tumakuru Metro: A Looming Urban Planning Nightmare?

 India
4
ECI's Swift Move: Index Cards Released Post-Bihar Polls in Record Time

ECI's Swift Move: Index Cards Released Post-Bihar Polls in Record Time

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025