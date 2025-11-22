Tragedy at School: Demand for Justice and Reform in Student's Suicide

In a poignant gathering at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, parents and friends of a class 10 student who died by suicide convened to demand accountability from school authorities. The group carried placards and echoed slogans on Saturday, insisting that the school's apparent negligence be addressed with stringent measures.

Protesters expressed dissatisfaction with the current actions taken against accused teachers and school officials. 'Suspension is insufficient,' declared a parent, stressing the urgency of deterrent measures to prevent similar tragedies. The incident has underscored the growing disconnect between students and educators.

The student's uncle, Chandrasheel Dhawan, voiced his hopes for justice in wake of the grim event. Police reports detail the boy's last moments at Rajendra Place metro station. His final note inculpated some teachers, revealing an urgent need for systemic reform in handling student grievances.

