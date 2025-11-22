Left Menu

Tragedy at School: Demand for Justice and Reform in Student's Suicide

The suicide of a class 10 student has sparked protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, demanding strict action against school authorities. Parents criticize the school's inadequate response to complaints. The tragedy highlights the increasing disconnect between educators and students, underscoring the need for emotional safety in schools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 22:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a poignant gathering at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, parents and friends of a class 10 student who died by suicide convened to demand accountability from school authorities. The group carried placards and echoed slogans on Saturday, insisting that the school's apparent negligence be addressed with stringent measures.

Protesters expressed dissatisfaction with the current actions taken against accused teachers and school officials. 'Suspension is insufficient,' declared a parent, stressing the urgency of deterrent measures to prevent similar tragedies. The incident has underscored the growing disconnect between students and educators.

The student's uncle, Chandrasheel Dhawan, voiced his hopes for justice in wake of the grim event. Police reports detail the boy's last moments at Rajendra Place metro station. His final note inculpated some teachers, revealing an urgent need for systemic reform in handling student grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

