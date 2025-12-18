Court Ruling Supports Trump on National Guard Deployment

A federal appeals court ruled in favor of President Donald Trump on Wednesday, permitting the continued deployment of National Guard troops in Washington, D.C. This decision comes amidst a legal challenge, with the administration likely to win, boosting Trump's authority in deploying federal troops domestically.

The opinion issued by three judges from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia is a significant victory for the Trump administration. It asserts the broad powers of presidents to enforce the law and deploy troops in the nation's capital, despite objections from local leaders who have pursued legal action to prevent such actions.

Local leaders, including Washington, D.C., District Attorney Brian Schwalb, remain hopeful for future proceedings. Meanwhile, the lack of response from the White House on this matter suggests a complex legal battle ahead, as cities like Los Angeles, Chicago, and Portland resist troop deployment over accusations of executive overreach.

