SKM Decries New Bill: A “Retrograde” Threat to Rural Employment

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha criticizes the VB-G RAM G Bill as harmful legislation undermining rural workers' statutory employment rights under MGNREGA. It urged for urban employment laws and emphasized the bill's negative impact on women, Dalits, Adivasis, and local institutions. The SKM calls for amendments ensuring 200 workdays and fair wages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2025 00:20 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 00:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has labeled the VB-G RAM G Bill as 'retrograde,' claiming it undermines the rights of rural workers and peasant households under the MGNREGA law. The SKM statement demanded the government enact similar urban employment laws and uphold employment as a statutory right for all.

Introduced in the Lok Sabha, the bill proposes 125 days of wage employment annually for rural households while aligning with the government's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision. However, the SKM argues that this bill shifts the focus from development to corporate-driven investment, weakening rural rights and infrastructure.

The SKM urges workers, students, women, Dalits, and Adivasis nationwide to oppose the bill and protect MGNREGA by advocating for enhanced employment conditions and fair wages. It also highlights the strain on state finances and the federalism principle due to GST reforms impacting state contributions to employment costs.

