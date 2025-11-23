Left Menu

Escape Amidst Trauma: A Glimmer of Hope for Kidnapped Nigerian Students

Fifty students have successfully escaped following their abduction from a Nigerian Catholic school. Though 253 students and 12 staff remain with the kidnappers, the escape offers a glimmer of hope amid a series of school attacks in Nigeria. Pope Leo calls for the release of all hostages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 20:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, fifty students have managed to escape after being kidnapped from St. Mary's school in Nigeria last week, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) reported on Sunday.

The escapees, who reunited with their families over the weekend, offer a sliver of hope as 253 other students and 12 staff members remain in captivity. These figures were confirmed by CAN chairman and school proprietor, Bishop Bulus Yohanna.

The wave of abductions in Nigeria culminated in the St. Mary's attack, leading the government to close 47 schools. From his address in Rome, Pope Leo has urged the immediate release of the hostages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

