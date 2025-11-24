India's Rising Stars Gearing Up for WorldSkills Asia 2025
The Indian contingent for WorldSkills Asia Competition 2025, comprising 23 competitors and 21 experts, is ready to showcase India's strength in global skills excellence. These young professionals, selected through a rigorous national process, will compete in 21 skill categories, embodying India's leadership in diverse, high-demand skills.
The Indian contingent for the WorldSkills Asia Competition 2025 has been officially launched. Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary flagged off the team, which includes 23 competitors and 21 experts. The team, representing the nation's burgeoning skills potential, will compete in 21 categories in Chinese Taipei.
Over 500 competitors from nearly 40 countries will participate in the competition, making it a prestigious showcase of talent. The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) leads India's team, emphasizing India's commitment to global skills development and excellence.
The participants were selected through the robust India Skills Competition 2024, marking them as national medal holders. Their preparation involved months of intensive training with top industry and educational partners, ensuring they meet international standards and are ready to demonstrate India's prowess on this global stage.
(With inputs from agencies.)