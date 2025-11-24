Delhi's Atal Drishti Girls' Hostel: A Beacon for Visually Impaired Students

The Delhi government has initiated the admission process for the Atal Drishti Girls' Hostel in Timarpur, a specialized residence for visually impaired girls who are seeking higher education in the city.

Operated by the Department of Social Welfare, the hostel provides essential accommodation for these students, particularly those facing challenges securing college hostel rooms. This initiative specifically targets unmarried, fully blind women under the age of 25 who are bona fide residents of Delhi.

Eligibility criteria exclude partially blind students and those in non-traditional course formats. Admission decisions, finalized through committee interviews, demand a refundable deposit. The hostel's inauguration, coinciding with Seva Pakhwada near Delhi University, marks a significant investment at Rs 13.42 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)