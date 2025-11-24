Left Menu

Delhi's Atal Drishti Girls' Hostel: A Beacon for Visually Impaired Students

The Delhi government has opened admissions for the Atal Drishti Girls' Hostel, aimed at assisting visually impaired girls in pursuing higher education. The facility caters exclusively to unmarried, totally blind women under 25 who reside in the capital. Admissions are based on interviews, with strict eligibility criteria.

The Delhi government has initiated the admission process for the Atal Drishti Girls' Hostel in Timarpur, a specialized residence for visually impaired girls who are seeking higher education in the city.

Operated by the Department of Social Welfare, the hostel provides essential accommodation for these students, particularly those facing challenges securing college hostel rooms. This initiative specifically targets unmarried, fully blind women under the age of 25 who are bona fide residents of Delhi.

Eligibility criteria exclude partially blind students and those in non-traditional course formats. Admission decisions, finalized through committee interviews, demand a refundable deposit. The hostel's inauguration, coinciding with Seva Pakhwada near Delhi University, marks a significant investment at Rs 13.42 crore.

