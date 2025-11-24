Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Young Student's Suicide Shocks Tribal School

A 14-year-old student at a tribal residential school in Maharashtra's Palghar district allegedly died by suicide. The incident occurred during prayer time, and authorities are investigating the cause. The boy, who had lost his father, was under his maternal uncle's care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 24-11-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 19:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded at a residential school for tribal students in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Monday. A 14-year-old student allegedly committed suicide, shocking the community and prompting an urgent investigation by police.

The incident happened around 11:45 am in Man village, near Vikramgarh, during the school's designated prayer time. The young boy, a Class 8 student, was discovered hanging in his room with a nylon rope, according to an official familiar with the case.

Authorities have sent the body for post-mortem analysis and filed an accidental death report. Early information reveals the boy had suffered the loss of his father years earlier and was living under the care of his maternal uncle. The police are conducting a thorough probe to uncover the exact reasons for such a devastating action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

