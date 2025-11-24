Uttar Pradesh's Academic Excellence Shines in National Rankings

In a recent meeting, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel engaged with Assam Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya to exchange insights on educational advancements at the state's universities.

Governor Patel emphasized the role of technology and transparency in elevating academic standards. Notably, nine state universities secured top NAAC grades, while many excelled in NIRF and QS rankings. Significant funding has been allocated for research and infrastructure enhancements.

The session also featured a presentation by Assam officials, showcasing their own initiatives in higher education. This collaboration aims to foster shared success and innovation between the two states' academic systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)