Orsted Challenges U.S. Government's Suspension of $5 Billion Offshore Wind Project

Orsted is contesting the U.S. government's decision to halt its Revolution Wind project, aiming to secure a court injunction. The project, nearly complete and originally set to commence in January 2026, suffers from national security concerns attributed to offshore wind turbines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 14:06 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 14:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Denmark-based Orsted has taken legal action against the U.S. government's decision to suspend its lease for the Revolution Wind project. The $5 billion offshore wind venture, a joint effort with Global Infrastructure Partners' Skyborn Renewables, aims to lift the suspension through a court injunction.

The Trump administration had halted leases for five significant offshore wind projects, citing national security concerns that caused a decline in offshore wind company shares. Orsted's project was about 87% complete at the time, and the company has already committed substantial investments.

While Orsted's share price dropped sharply following the suspension announcement, state officials and industry groups have condemned the decision. They argue it's based on claims that the turbines' movement interferes with radar, potentially obscuring security threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

