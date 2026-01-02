Orsted Challenges U.S. Government's Suspension of $5 Billion Offshore Wind Project

Denmark-based Orsted has taken legal action against the U.S. government's decision to suspend its lease for the Revolution Wind project. The $5 billion offshore wind venture, a joint effort with Global Infrastructure Partners' Skyborn Renewables, aims to lift the suspension through a court injunction.

The Trump administration had halted leases for five significant offshore wind projects, citing national security concerns that caused a decline in offshore wind company shares. Orsted's project was about 87% complete at the time, and the company has already committed substantial investments.

While Orsted's share price dropped sharply following the suspension announcement, state officials and industry groups have condemned the decision. They argue it's based on claims that the turbines' movement interferes with radar, potentially obscuring security threats.

