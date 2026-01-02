Spy Thriller 'Dhurandhar' Declared Tax-Free in Ladakh

The spy action film 'Dhurandhar', featuring Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, has been declared tax-free in the Union Territory of Ladakh by Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, 'Dhurandhar' has seen enormous success at the box office since its release, surpassing Rs 1,100 crore in global earnings by the end of 2025 and early 2026.

The Lieutenant Governor emphasized the significance of the film's extensive filming in Ladakh, showcasing its scenic landscapes. The decision represents strong backing for filmmakers and aligns with the region's aspirations to become a sought-after destination for film shoots and tourism. Ladakh's administration is currently working on a new film policy to further support film productions.