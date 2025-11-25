Left Menu

Controversy Over Minority Status for Vaishno Devi Medical College

Jammu and Kashmir's CM Omar Abdullah has criticized the BJP's call for SMVDIME to become a minority institution. He argues admissions should be merit-based, not religion-based. Abdullah highlighted the implications of faith-based admissions on social harmony and urged reconsideration of such policies to prevent communal tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 25-11-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 19:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Controversy erupted as Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah challenged BJP leader Sunil Sharma over a proposal to declare the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME) a minority institution to bar non-Hindu students. Abdullah stressed the importance of merit-based admissions, criticizing the move as potentially divisive.

Abdullah pointed out the contradiction within the BJP's stance, as they opposed the admission of Muslim students despite SMVDIME's existing merit-based system. He cautioned against pushing Muslim students away, advocating for educational inclusivity across faiths to foster unity rather than division.

The debate underscores broader tensions around religion and education in India, with Abdullah warning of potential societal repercussions if faith-based criteria replace meritocracy. As leaders grapple with balancing tradition and modernity, the prioritization of education over sectarian interests remains crucial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

