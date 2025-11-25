Left Menu

NIT-Mizoram Celebrates Academic Excellence at 9th Convocation

NIT-Mizoram held its 9th convocation with 185 students receiving degrees. Chief guest Devendra Jalihal emphasized education's transformative power. Harshavardhan Neotia highlighted the institute's 97.1% placement rate and NIRF rank. Director S Sundar noted 12 faculty patents in diverse technology fields.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 25-11-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 21:16 IST
NIT-Mizoram Celebrates Academic Excellence at 9th Convocation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 9th convocation of NIT-Mizoram unfolded with the awarding of degrees to 185 graduates across various departments. Professor Devendra Jalihal, Director of IIT-Guwahati and chief guest, emphasized the role of education as a transformative tool capable of changing the world.

Praising the institute's achievements in research, innovation, and industry collaboration, Jalihal expressed confidence in the global competence of its graduates and their commitment to national service. Harshavardhan Neotia, chairperson of NIT-Mizoram's Board of Governors, commended the institute's astounding 97.1% placement record and its continued presence in the NIRF 101-150 rank range.

Meanwhile, NIT-Mizoram Director S Sundar announced the awarding of 12 patents to faculty members. These patents cover significant technological advancements in areas such as high-altitude wind power, advanced machining tools, and nano-regime dielectric capacitive systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Shadows: Assam Revisits 1983 Violence Reports Ahead of Elections

Unveiling Shadows: Assam Revisits 1983 Violence Reports Ahead of Elections

 India
2
Coalition of the Willing: US Joins Forces for Ukraine's Security Guarantees

Coalition of the Willing: US Joins Forces for Ukraine's Security Guarantees

 France
3
Controversy Surrounding NCP Leader's Remarks: Political Turmoil in Maharashtra

Controversy Surrounding NCP Leader's Remarks: Political Turmoil in Maharasht...

 India
4
Tensions Rise Amid Shiv Sena-BJP Conflicts in Muktainagar

Tensions Rise Amid Shiv Sena-BJP Conflicts in Muktainagar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025