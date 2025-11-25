NIT-Mizoram Celebrates Academic Excellence at 9th Convocation

The 9th convocation of NIT-Mizoram unfolded with the awarding of degrees to 185 graduates across various departments. Professor Devendra Jalihal, Director of IIT-Guwahati and chief guest, emphasized the role of education as a transformative tool capable of changing the world.

Praising the institute's achievements in research, innovation, and industry collaboration, Jalihal expressed confidence in the global competence of its graduates and their commitment to national service. Harshavardhan Neotia, chairperson of NIT-Mizoram's Board of Governors, commended the institute's astounding 97.1% placement record and its continued presence in the NIRF 101-150 rank range.

Meanwhile, NIT-Mizoram Director S Sundar announced the awarding of 12 patents to faculty members. These patents cover significant technological advancements in areas such as high-altitude wind power, advanced machining tools, and nano-regime dielectric capacitive systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)