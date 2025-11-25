Left Menu

Uber India and Karnataka to Empower Drivers as Tourist Guides to Boost Income Opportunities

Uber India plans to blend driver training with tourist-guide skills to boost youth employment in Karnataka. This 'driver-cum-tourist-guide' initiative aims to elevate income prospects, particularly for marginalized communities. In a parallel development, Hyvision India sealed a training partnership with Government Tool Room and Training Centre.

Updated: 25-11-2025 22:19 IST
Uber India has announced a new initiative aimed at transforming the livelihoods of Karnataka's youth by combining driver training with certified tourist-guide skills.

The proposal, discussed with Skill Development Minister Dr. Sharanaprakash R Patil, suggests that equipping drivers with tourism-related skills could enhance income prospects, particularly for marginalized communities in the region.

The Karnataka Skill Development Corporation currently trains individuals in both light and heavy vehicle driving, boasting a track record of over 100 trained drivers securing employment nationwide and internationally.

Building on this success, Uber introduced the 'driver-cum-tourist guide' model to further enhance drivers' earning potential.

In a separate agreement, Hyvision India signed a memorandum with the Government Tool Room and Training Centre to provide technical training and facilities in automation and precision engineering.

This partnership aims to offer industrial exposure, internships, and placement opportunities for GTTC trainees, showcasing a collaborative effort to advance skill development and employment opportunities in Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

