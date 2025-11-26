Left Menu

Empowering India's Future: IBM and Nasscom Foundation's Digital Upskilling Drive

Nasscom Foundation has partnered with IBM to enhance digital skills among over 87,000 marginalized youth in India via the IBM SkillsBuild programme. This initiative aims to bridge the digital gap through free digital courses, hands-on tech training, and mentorship, aligning with IBM's global educational commitment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 13:51 IST
Nasscom Foundation unveiled its collaboration with IBM to upskill more than 87,000 marginalized youth in India through the IBM SkillsBuild programme, set to deliver future-ready digital skills.

This strategic partnership aims to address the digital divide, providing undeserved communities with essential market-aligned training in various digital domains.

The initiative offers free courses and practical experience in emerging technologies, including AI and cybersecurity, incorporating mentorship to enhance technical and professional capabilities. It aligns with IBM's goal to educate 30 million people globally by 2030.

