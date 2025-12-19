Hojlund Shines as Napoli Downs Milan to Reach Super Cup Final
Rasmus Hojlund, a key player for Napoli, led his team to a 2-0 victory over AC Milan in the Italian Super Cup semi-finals. His contributions included setting up the first goal and scoring the second, securing a spot for Napoli in the final against either Inter Milan or Bologna.
Rasmus Hojlund emerged as the hero for Napoli, leading the team to a 2-0 triumph over AC Milan in the Italian Super Cup semi-finals. The Danish striker was instrumental, providing an assist for the opening goal and scoring the second, ensuring Napoli's place in the forthcoming final.
The match, held at King Saud University Stadium, initially saw a slow pace as both teams struggled to establish dominance. However, it was David Neres who broke the deadlock in the 39th minute, converting Hojlund's decisive run and assist into a goal, despite AC Milan's Mike Maignan's attempt to block it.
Hojlund further cemented Napoli's lead in the 64th minute with a skillful shot that slipped past Maignan. The game then waned in intensity as both sides aimed for counter-attacks. Hojlund exited the field with a warm acknowledgment from Romelu Lukaku, marking the Dane's pivotal role in the victory.
