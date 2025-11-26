Left Menu

Revolutionizing Opportunities: Top Class Scholarship for SC Students Enhanced

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has updated guidelines for the Top Class Scholarship Scheme for SC Students, enhancing financial support. Direct transfers cap tuition at Rs 2 lakh annually. Eligibility depends on income and admission to premier institutions. Institutions face accountability and monitoring requirements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 14:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has announced revised guidelines for the 'Top Class Scholarship Scheme for SC Students'. This initiative aims to broaden financial aid, offering full tuition fees coverage and academic allowances to Scheduled Caste students attending India's top institutions.

Under the updated financial rules, the government will transfer tuition fees and non-refundable charges directly to students through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). These funds are capped at Rs 2 lakh yearly for private colleges, while academic allowances are set at Rs 86,000 for the first year and Rs 41,000 for subsequent years. This initiative excludes beneficiaries from receiving similar scholarships from other state or central schemes.

The scheme's eligibility extends only to SC students with a maximum annual family income of Rs 8 lakh, and admission in specified institutions. A total of 4,400 fresh slots are available for the 2024-25 academic year, with 30% reserved for female students. Institutions must fulfill monitoring tasks, casting a spotlight on compliance through caste verification, social audits, and academic performance reviews.

