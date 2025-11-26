Fueling Innovation: IIM Lucknow's '99 Moonshots' Fellowship Empowers Doctoral Scholars

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow is preparing to elevate its research standards with the introduction of '99 Moonshots', a fellowship driven by its 1999 alumni batch. Launched to boost doctoral research productivity, this initiative underscores a philanthropic effort to nurture academic excellence.

This year, the fellowship will support two PhD scholars, providing them not only with funds for their research but also with access to publication incentives and conference grants. These opportunities aim to empower scholars to engage in transformative research impacting academia, industry, and society.

The fellowship includes a Rs 1 lakh publication award for top-tier journal acceptance, a Rs 3 lakh conference grant, and additional academic supports. Regular presentations to a monitoring committee ensure sustained progress, aligning scholars with the fellowship's rigorous standards and aspirations for global academic recognition.

(With inputs from agencies.)