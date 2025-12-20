Strategic Dialogue for Peace: Ukraine's Resolve in Negotiations
Ukraine's top negotiator, Rustem Umerov, concluded talks in the United States with U.S. and European counterparts, focusing on ending the war with Russia. All parties agreed on continuing collaborative efforts, with Umerov informing President Zelenskiy about the discussions' outcome.
In a significant move towards resolving the ongoing conflict with Russia, Ukraine's chief negotiator, Rustem Umerov, completed high-stakes talks in the United States alongside key U.S. and European diplomats.
Umerov announced that all participants agreed to persist in their collaborative efforts for a peaceful settlement. He further expressed commitment to defined next steps, emphasizing strategic alignment with international partners.
Following the discussions, Umerov reported the outcomes to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, underscoring Ukraine's continued pursuit of diplomatic resolutions and its strengthened partnership with Western allies.
