U.S. Airstrikes Retaliate After Deadly Attack in Syria

The U.S. military launched airstrikes on Islamic State targets in Syria following an attack on U.S. personnel. President Trump pledged retaliation after the assault, which claimed the lives of two U.S. soldiers and a civilian interpreter. The strikes targeted areas across central Syria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 03:49 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 03:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. military initiated a series of airstrikes against Islamic State targets in Syria on Friday. This decisive action follows an attack on U.S. personnel, according to two American officials.

These military actions came after President Donald Trump promised a strong retaliatory response to an assault last weekend by a suspected Islamic State affiliate on American troops in Syria. An unnamed U.S. official revealed that the strikes were extensive, impacting multiple locations across central Syria.

On Saturday, two U.S. Army soldiers and a civilian interpreter were killed in Palmyra, central Syria, when an attacker targeted a convoy of U.S. and Syrian forces. The assailant was subsequently shot dead, as confirmed by the U.S. military. An additional three U.S. soldiers sustained injuries. The U.S.-led coalition has intensified its operations in Syria, targeting Islamic State suspects with airstrikes and ground missions, often in partnership with Syrian security forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

