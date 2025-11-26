Kerala Government Challenges Supreme Court Directive on School Establishment

The Kerala government is weighing the option of filing a review petition against a Supreme Court directive to establish primary schools in areas lacking them, according to General Education Minister V Sivankutty. The move follows the apex court's recent order calling for a 'holistic decision' on this matter.

This development follows the court's hearing of Kerala's appeal against a High Court order demanding the construction of a school in Elambra, where no primary schools exist within a 3-4 km range. Though respecting the verdict, Sivankutty stated the government's need to assess practical implications before proceeding.

The minister emphasized Kerala's distinct educational landscape, citing data demonstrating the state's leadership in key education indicators. He reiterated the state's priority on quality over quantity, enhancing existing institutions rather than merely increasing school numbers, to uphold its status as a national model in education.

(With inputs from agencies.)