High Court Demands Transparency in West Bengal Teacher Recruitment

The Calcutta High Court has issued directives to the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) to ensure transparency in the recruitment process for teaching positions. The court ordered the commission to publish the OMR sheets of candidates who took the SLST 2025 exams for classes 9-10 and 11-12.

The move aims to prevent any grievances against candidates and ensure a fair recruitment process. Justice Amrita Sinha highlighted the importance of maintaining transparency from the initial steps of the recruitment process to avoid any potential illegality.

Allegations have surfaced regarding the appointment of candidates from an expired 2016 panel, deemed illegal by the Supreme Court. The court demands the SSC release the list of such candidates and mandates further hearings in December.

(With inputs from agencies.)