Left Menu

High Court Demands Transparency in West Bengal Teacher Recruitment

The Calcutta High Court directs the West Bengal School Service Commission to make OMR sheets public for the SLST 2025 exams to ensure a fair recruitment process. Allegations have been raised regarding the appointment of tainted candidates from an expired 2016 panel against court directives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-11-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 15:13 IST
High Court Demands Transparency in West Bengal Teacher Recruitment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court has issued directives to the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) to ensure transparency in the recruitment process for teaching positions. The court ordered the commission to publish the OMR sheets of candidates who took the SLST 2025 exams for classes 9-10 and 11-12.

The move aims to prevent any grievances against candidates and ensure a fair recruitment process. Justice Amrita Sinha highlighted the importance of maintaining transparency from the initial steps of the recruitment process to avoid any potential illegality.

Allegations have surfaced regarding the appointment of candidates from an expired 2016 panel, deemed illegal by the Supreme Court. The court demands the SSC release the list of such candidates and mandates further hearings in December.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mahindra Holidays Bets Big on Luxury Hospitality with Signature Resorts

Mahindra Holidays Bets Big on Luxury Hospitality with Signature Resorts

 India
2
Southeast Asia Battling Waves: Floods, Cyclones, and Rescues

Southeast Asia Battling Waves: Floods, Cyclones, and Rescues

 Global
3
Tragic End in Delhi: A Tale of Betrayal and Murder

Tragic End in Delhi: A Tale of Betrayal and Murder

 India
4
Cadets Lead by Example: Sukhna Lake Clean-Up Drive

Cadets Lead by Example: Sukhna Lake Clean-Up Drive

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025