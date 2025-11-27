Calicut University's Exam Paper Blunder: A Lesson in Repetition

A significant oversight at Calicut University has come to light after a question paper used in the recent Undergraduate Multi Disciplinary Course examination was found to be an exact repeat from a previous year. This revelation has prompted university officials to take swift action.

University authorities have acknowledged the oversight and are preparing to discuss it further with the Board of Studies, considering the possibility of conducting another examination to rectify the mistake. Currently, no formal complaints have been lodged by students or faculty, although the issue was flagged by several individuals.

The repeated question paper was part of the first-semester exam for 'Art of Stress Management' in the MDC Psychology course, held on November 25. Despite the routine submission of three separate sets of questions by teachers, this duplication managed to slip through the cross-checking process, raising questions about the university's examination protocols.

