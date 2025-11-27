Delhi Schools Set Guidelines for 2026-27 Admissions

As Delhi's private schools gear up for the 2026–27 academic session, the government is set to release the detailed criteria shaping admissions on November 27. Factors such as neighbourhood proximity, sibling and alumni preferences are expected to influence selection.

The Directorate of Education has announced that application forms will be available from December 4, with the first list of selected candidates released on January 23. Principals of leading schools prioritize local ties and long-term family associations, citing criteria that favor proximity and sibling connections as key.

Under the Directorate's revised structure, schools are mandated to outline transparent admission criteria and points, with clear deadlines for application submissions and results publication. The process emphasizes compliance with legal standards, including the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, and mandates non-refundable registration fees under strict guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)