Delhi Schools Set New Admission Criteria for 2026: Key Highlights

Delhi's private schools are preparing for the 2026-27 academic session with a focus on new admission criteria, emphasizing proximity, sibling connections, and alumni ties. The Directorate of Education (DoE) is set to release detailed guidelines on November 27, while schools roll out application forms from December 4.

Principals from prominent institutions such as Tagore International School and ITL International School highlight the significance of community-based criteria, stressing proximity and established family associations as key factors. The DoE mandates that admissions for nursery, KG, and Class 1 adhere to specific age requirements.

The process, overseen by a district-level monitoring cell, emphasizes transparency, prohibiting abolished criteria and unfair fees. Schools are required to provide a clear breakdown of points, ensuring fairness and compliance with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act.