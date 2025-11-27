Left Menu

Resounding Victory: Panjab University Students Triumph in Senate Election Schedule Approval

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan has approved the Panjab University senate election schedule after prolonged student protests. The elections, set for September and October 2026, mark a significant victory for students demanding action. Political figures from Punjab support the students' democratic struggle and commend their achievement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-11-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 22:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant victory for student activism, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan has sanctioned the senate election schedule for Panjab University. This move follows extensive protests from students demanding timely elections, marking one of the first major steps towards reform in university governance.

The elections, slated to commence on September 7, 2026, and conclude on October 4, 2026, will encompass various constituencies within the university, including principals, staff, and faculty. This announcement follows the Ministry of Education's withdrawal of its decision to alter the university's governance structure, prompted by relentless student and political pressure.

Political figures and parties in Punjab, including the Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal, and Aam Aadmi Party, have lauded the students' perseverance and celebrated the democratic resolve exhibited through peaceful protests. The development is seen as a restoration of democratic ideals and university autonomy in Punjab, applauded by leaders across various political spectrums.

(With inputs from agencies.)

