Tragic Fall: The Stressed Struggle of a Young JEE Aspirant
A 17-year-old girl in Greater Faridabad tragically ended her life by jumping from the 10th floor, driven by stress from not clearing the JEE Main exams. Police investigations reveal she had been receiving treatment for depression. This incident highlights the immense pressure faced by students in competitive exams.
- Country:
- India
A 17-year-old aspiring student, burdened by the pressures of the JEE Main exams, reportedly took her own life by leaping from the 10th floor of an apartment building in Greater Faridabad, authorities disclosed on Thursday.
Initial investigations suggest that mounting exam-related stress led to the tragic incident. The absence of a suicide note has left the circumstances to be unravelled through the ongoing inquiry. The girl's family was reportedly unaware of the impact of the stress, although they had sought treatment for her depression.
Details emerged that the girl had achieved a commendable 95% in her 12th-grade board exams but faced setbacks with the JEE Main. Despite family support and psychiatric care, the pressure proved overwhelming. Her death underscores the pressing issue of mental health among students tackling high-stakes academic challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
New AI Mental Health Platform to Guide Kiwis to Faster, Easier Support Nationwide
Meta Faces Scrutiny Over Social Media's Mental Health Impacts
Meta Unmasked: Internal Research Reveals Alarming Mental Health Impacts
WHO Issues First-Ever Cross-Government Guidance to Integrate Mental Health Policy
Impending Depression: Bay of Bengal Braces for Weather Changes