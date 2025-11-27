Left Menu

Tragic Fall: The Stressed Struggle of a Young JEE Aspirant

A 17-year-old girl in Greater Faridabad tragically ended her life by jumping from the 10th floor, driven by stress from not clearing the JEE Main exams. Police investigations reveal she had been receiving treatment for depression. This incident highlights the immense pressure faced by students in competitive exams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 27-11-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 22:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old aspiring student, burdened by the pressures of the JEE Main exams, reportedly took her own life by leaping from the 10th floor of an apartment building in Greater Faridabad, authorities disclosed on Thursday.

Initial investigations suggest that mounting exam-related stress led to the tragic incident. The absence of a suicide note has left the circumstances to be unravelled through the ongoing inquiry. The girl's family was reportedly unaware of the impact of the stress, although they had sought treatment for her depression.

Details emerged that the girl had achieved a commendable 95% in her 12th-grade board exams but faced setbacks with the JEE Main. Despite family support and psychiatric care, the pressure proved overwhelming. Her death underscores the pressing issue of mental health among students tackling high-stakes academic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

