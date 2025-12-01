AI-LEAP: India's Pioneering Step in AI Education

The International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM), in collaboration with Indismart Digital Pvt. Ltd., has launched AI-LEAP, a national initiative aimed at accelerating AI literacy in India. The program introduces the AI-LEAP Manifesto, which prioritizes ethical AI education for students across the country.

The launch event, held at the IIHM Global Campus, assembled industry leaders, government officials, and education experts to discuss the future of AI in education. Dr. Suborno Bose, chairman of IIHM, emphasized AI's critical role in India's technological advancement, advocating for responsible and compassionate AI literacy.

The AI-LEAP Manifesto is regarded as a foundational guide for integrating AI ethics and innovation in education. Supported by prominent figures like Shri Sutirtha Bhattacharya, the manifesto is set to shape India's new generation of AI-savvy individuals, encouraging the nation to shift from a technology consumer to a leader in AI innovation.