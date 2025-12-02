Left Menu

Student dies by suicide on Osmania University campus

A student pursuing B Tech has died allegedly by suicide on the Osmania University OU campus here, police said on Tuesday.The second-year student was found hanging from a tree near a hostel on the varsity campus on Monday night, a senior police official said.On getting information, a police team reached the spot and immediately shifted him to a hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.Based on preliminary investigation, police said that the deceased sent a message to himself on an instant messaging app about an incident in his native village.

Student dies by suicide on Osmania University campus
A student pursuing B Tech has died allegedly by suicide on the Osmania University (OU) campus here, police said on Tuesday.

The second-year student was found hanging from a tree near a hostel on the varsity campus on Monday night, a senior police official said.

On getting information, a police team reached the spot and immediately shifted him to a hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.

Based on preliminary investigation, police said that the deceased sent a message to himself on an instant messaging app about an incident in his native village. He was allegedly severely scolded by his parents after the incident, police said.

The parents allegedly told him not to stay in the village and even ''end his life'' if he does not change his behaviour, the student purportedly wrote in the message.

The student claimed in the message that his family members are not bothering about him and that he would like to die, the police official added. A case was registered, and an investigation began.

