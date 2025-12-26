Left Menu

9 children injured in drone strike on madrassa in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 26-12-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 15:25 IST
9 children injured in drone strike on madrassa in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Nine children, including three girls, were injured when a drone struck a madrassa in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, officials said on Friday.

The drone targetted the religious seminary located in Shadikhel village in Tank district on Thursday while children were attending classes, they said.

Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital in Tank, officials said.

Hospital authorities confirmed that the injured comprised three girls and six boys, adding that all were out of danger.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

Following the strike, local residents led by clerics staged a sit-in protest at the main chowk in Tank district, condemning the targeting of the madrassa as a barbaric act.

Traffic on major roads remained suspended and markets were closed for several hours due to the protest.

District Police Officer Shabbir Hussain reached the protest site to help control the situation and held negotiations with the clerics.

Later, DPO Hussain, Additional Deputy Commissioner Naimatullah, and Assistant Commissioner Sajid Khan held talks with the agitators, which led to the temporary suspension of the protest.

The protesters urged the administration to take the incident and ensure strict action against those responsible.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Flower pots placed along roads stolen hours after PM's event in Lucknow

Flower pots placed along roads stolen hours after PM's event in Lucknow

 India
2
Lebanon advances draft law to address losses from economic collapse

Lebanon advances draft law to address losses from economic collapse

 Lebanon
3
Haryana Police arrests 348 offenders in 24-hour statewide crackdown against crime

Haryana Police arrests 348 offenders in 24-hour statewide crackdown against ...

 India
4
Delhi now has 13 districts as govt notifies their reorganisation

Delhi now has 13 districts as govt notifies their reorganisation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025