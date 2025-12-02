Left Menu

Kerala Guv directs universities to commemorate 150th anniversary of ‘Vande Mataram’

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 02-12-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 22:29 IST
Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Tuesday directed vice-chancellors of the state's universities to observe the 150th anniversary of the national song 'Vande Mataram' in a befitting manner.

Competitions, cultural events, and other activities may be organised to mark the occasion, the governor told the vice-chancellors, according to a Lok Bhavan release.

Stating that the directive was issued following instructions from the Centre, he said the ideals of the freedom movement must be instilled across all sections of society.

The instructions were given during a meeting of vice-chancellors convened by the governor in his capacity as the chancellor of the universities, the release added.

Arlekar also instructed all vice-chancellors to enforce hostel rules strictly and maintain discipline on their campuses.

It was also decided to constitute a committee under Kerala University Vice-Chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnummel to provide concrete suggestions for curbing violence in universities and academic campuses.

The governor's directives follow recommendations made by a committee that inquired into the violence that led to the death of Sidharthan at the Veterinary University campus in Wayanad last year, the Lok Bhavan release said.

The Union Cabinet in October decided to celebrate 150 years of the national song, 'Vande Mataram', across India.

According to the 'India.Gov' portal, 'Vande Mataram' was composed by Bankimchandra Chatterji. It has an equal status with the national anthem, 'Jana Gana Mana'.

