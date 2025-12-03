First woman VC of Nagpur university takes charge, to focus on industry-oriented courses

Veteran academic Dr Manali Kshirsagar on Wednesday took over as the first full-time woman Vice-Chancellor of the Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University and immediately listed her priorities, saying she would focus on launching technology-oriented courses.

She took charge from the acting Vice-Chancellor Dr Madhavi Chavare.

Addressing a press conference, Kshirsagar said she would focus on launching innovative technology-based courses to make students more employable.

She emphasized on the need to start new technology-based courses to meet current demands of different sectors.

The new VC spoke about designing industry-oriented courses to provide skilled manpower as required by industries.

Kshirsagar informed that administrative processes at the 102-year-old state-run university would be reviewed and necessary improvements would be made.

She insisted the university aims to improve its NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) standing and has applied for QS ranking to attract students from across the country.

Notably, Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) is a firm specialising in higher education analysis.

''There will be increased focus on excellent research. The university will equip students with skills demanded by countries requiring skilled manpower globally. This will help meet international workforce demands and attract global students to the university,'' the VC maintained.

Prior to her current appointment, Kshirsagar was serving as Director (Technical) and Advisor at the Yeshwantrao Chavan College of Engineering in Nagpur.

A varsity official said she is the first regular woman VC of the Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)